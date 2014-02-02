You Could Meet Your Fiancé On Whisper, And Someone Already Has

Secret sharing app Whisper isn’t necessarily meant for meeting people, but that’s not stopping people from forming deep, offline relationships with other people using the app.

Whisper is an app that lets you share photos and text completely anonymously. A “whisper” in the app can be your deepest darkest secret or just something funny you’d like to share without anyone knowing you were the one who shared it.

If you search “We Met On Whisper” within the app, you’ll find that people are actually forming both romantic and platonic relationships in real life.

But Whisper did not actually foresee that happening, Whisper CEO Michael Heyward tells Business Insider. In fact, messaging wasn’t even a feature when Whisper first launched. It only added the private messaging feature about six months later after it realised some of its users were trying to stay in touch with each other via email.

“Whisper really is all about creating a place that’s built around compassion, tolerance, and understanding, and moving away from this fear-based culture,” Heyward says.

Screenshot Here’s a Whisper from someone who is now engaged to be married

That’s why it makes sense why people are making such deep connections. Whisper basically facilitates intimate relationships because it encourages you to share things about you that allow others to get to know you at your core.

“With Whisper, we’re all about facilitating empathy and understanding how other people feel,” Heyward says. “That can sometimes be difficult when you’re shackled by personal identity.”

In the near future, Whisper wants to work on building out its editorial side with the help of two of its newest hires, former Gawker traffic guru Nietzan Zimmerman and former Hulu VP Eric Yellin.

Whisper, which launched in May 2012, has raised $US24 million to date from Trinity Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Matt Coffin, Brian Lee, Joe Greenstein, and Sequoia Capital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.