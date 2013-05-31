These Are The Secrets People Are Actually Sharing On The Whisper App

Whisper, the iPhone and Android app that lets people anonymously share their deepest and darkest secrets, is becoming a treasure trove of opinionated information regarding social issues, technology, violence, and more.



Since launching in May 2012, more than 1 million users have uploaded over 8 million secrets to the app, Whisper co-founder Michael Heyward told us last month.

The number of whispers uploaded each week is in the high seven figures, up more than 150% since launching on Android, Heyward said via email.

We first thought Whisper mostly appealed to college students and teenagers, but it turns out that many of its users are also in the military, including thousands who are actively serving in Afghanistan.

So just what exactly is everyone whispering about? We looked at the trending topics on the app.

