College Campuses Are Going Crazy Over This App That Shares Your Secrets Anonymously

Megan Rose Dickey

There’s a hot new app taking college campuses by storm.

It’s called Whisper.

Whisper is an iOS app that lets you anonymously share secrets in the form of digital postcard.

You don’t have to interact with other people on the platform, but Whisper does enable you to leave hearts on posts you like, respond to a post with a Whisper of your own, and send messages.

The first conversation you start is free, but if you want to interact with other people, you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee. 

Whisper is reminiscent of Post Secret, the mail-based community art project that lets users anonymously send in their secrets on the back of postcards. 

PostSecret even launched an iOS app in September 2011, but decided to pull it from Apple’s App Store three months later due to abusive content.

“Those memories are kind of bittersweet for me,” PostSecret founder Frank Warren tells Business Insider. “It had a short but brilliant life.”

For the three months the app was live, people created and shared millions of secrets, Warren says. And a lot of the stories were really moving and deep, Warren says.

But once inappropriate content started appearing on the app, Warren had to call it quits.

To prevent malicious content from appearing on Whisper, there’s a flagging feature for users to report inappropriate content. 

But despite having the flagging feature in place, Whisper already seems to be causing trouble. 

Whisper has reportedly sparked fights at high school in South Florida, as well as a couple of fights at Marathon High School in New York.

Warren’s advice for Whisper: Be aware of all that can happen when you allow strangers to anonymously share secrets and privately communicate.

“When you’re talking about hundreds, or tens of thousands of users, you’re talking about people who don’t have the best intentions,” Warren says. “And you’re talking about young boys and girls, teenagers, sharing very intimate details in private. I just would hope they’re aware of all the potentialities an app can enable between people and I hope they’re careful with it.”

As of December 2012, Whisper had more than 100,000 users. While we don’t have updated numbers for Whisper, lots of college newspapers are talking about it. And a VC tells us that the app is doing well and has good engagement.

Business Insider reached out to Whisper co-founder Michael Heyward, but he declined to comment. 

First things first. Search for Whisper in the App Store and install it if you're at least 17 years old.

After you download the app, head on over to your home screen to launch it.

The first thing you'll see is the Popular tab. Tap the plus sign at the bottom of the screen to create a Whisper.

Next, you can either take a new photo or choose one.

If you opt out of taking your own photo, you can search for images from the Web or choose one from your camera roll.

Here, you can search for images that relate to what you want to say or express.

Once you find the perfect image, you can choose from nine different filters to enhance it.

The next step is to add text.

Back on the main page, hit the navigation icon located on the upper left-hand side of the screen.

Here, you can see all of your activity, read your private messages, and change your settings.

Only at this point does Whisper require you to sign up. You don't have to use your real name, but you do have at least create a username and a password.

To access your activity, enter your password.

The activity tab shows you if anyone has hearted your whisper.

The Whispers tab shows you all the posts you've created, and the Hearts tab displays all the whispers you've liked.

Now, here's how to see what other people are sharing on Whisper.

You can also view the latest posts and posts nearby.

In the Nearby tab, you can further sort by time and distance.

Some people use the app for dating purposes...

and for trading potentially risque photos.

Others use it to express what a lot of other people are likely thinking.

Some of the Whispers are pretty personal.

And some use it to brag about how many sexual encounters they've had.

And others are inspiring.

