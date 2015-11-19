An online whisky shop just invented a brand new kind of investment

Move over German sovereign debt, there’s a new investment vessel on the market, and it comes, amazingly, from an online whisky shop.

Gift vouchers are pretty much the most unimaginative gift anyone can give or be given. When you give one as a gift, you’re basically saying that you either don’t know someone well enough to think of a proper gift, or you simply can’t be bothered to think what to buy them.

But now online drinks shop Master of Malt has come up with a way of making the world’s dullest present a little bit more exciting, and giving people a little bit of a return at the same time.

The company, which sells whisky and other spirits, has created something that effectively amounts to a whisky bond. The idea is like this. You buy a gift voucher of any value between £10 ($US15) and £500 ($US761) and as long as you don’t spend it, it will accrue compound interest of 5% a year. Any additional value can then be cashed in at a later date.

In a statement, it said “We hope other retailers follow suit and put an end to the nonsense that is ‘traditional’ gift vouchers. In the meantime, we invite you to try ours – we think you’ll like them.”

Master of Malts The 5% interest gift vouchers can be bought for values between £10 and £500

Master of Malt, which started in 1985, claims to have “revolutionised the concept of retail gift vouchers” saying that traditional gift vouchers are “evil”. They didn’t give a time period for how long vouchers will gain interest.

They have even been kind enough to extend the scheme backwards to all gift vouchers bought since June this year, and have created a calculator so holders of the ‘whisky bonds’ can see how much interest they have accrued.

The idea is clearly meant as a bit of gimmick, but if you’re looking for a slightly quirky gift to give someone you’re not particularly close to, the whisky bond might be worth a look.

