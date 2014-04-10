Incredibly Detailed Poster Reveals The Origins And Classifications Of Whiskeys From All Around The World

Pop Chart Lab created a taxonomy of our favourite amber drink: whiskey.

The chart reveals the classification of this alcohol all across the globe. For example, the top shows American whiskeys, like Kentucky Bourbon, while the bottom focuses on Irish, Scottish, and Canadian varieties.

And no, the creators didn’t make any typos. Canada and Scotland don’t include the “e” in their versions of the “water of life” — whiskey’s literal translation in Gaelic, where the name originates. Neither do the Japanese, but unfortunately, they didn’t make the visualisation.

You can purchase an 18″ x 24″ print here for $US23. ($29 after tonight.)

Take a look below. We embedded a zoomable image. If you’re using mobile, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.