Become a whiskey connoisseur with this premium whiskey tasting pack [13% off]

If you don’t really know that much about whiskey, this tasting starter kit will help you not make a fool of yourself — without breaking the bank.

Flaviar brings you five top-shelf whiskey selections from light-rich to delicate smoky.

You’ll be able to learn how to taste the beverage properly with the detailed tasting instructions that come with the package.

The five wide-ranging Scottish spirits that come with Flaviar include:

Glenkinchie 12 Year Old

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

Cragganmore 12 Year Old

Laphroaig 10 Year Old

Smokehead Whiskey

Flaviar Top-Shelf Whiskey Tasting Pack: $US46.00 $US39.99 [13% OFF]



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.