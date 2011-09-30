An Expensive Bottle Of Whiskey May Have Saved The Rays' Season

Photo: AP Images
The Tampa Bay Rays got off to a terrible 1-8 start, but turned the season around and are headed for the playoffs.But could a bottle of nice whiskey be the reason for the comeback? It just might be. Here’s what Rays manager Joe Maddon told the Orlando Sentinel (via Esquire):
“We went on our first road trip and I bought some really good whiskey on that aeroplane. Everybody got a little cup and I toasted to the best 1-8 team in major league history on that first plane ride.”
And by the end of September, the best 1-8 team in history is headed to the playoffs over a team who thought they secured a spot September 1st.
