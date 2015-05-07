These chilling stones are a must-have for any true whiskey aficionado [50% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Here’s something you should know: putting ice in your whiskey is a rookie mistake.

It won’t take long for the ice to melt, and then it will ruin your drink.

Instead, you should invest in some whiskey stones, which will keep your drink cool without watering it down.

More specifically, we recommend the Epicurean Home Designs whiskey stones.

They’re made 100% of soapstone and will not react with water, alcohol or other beverages. They’re easy to use, non-porous, and odourless. When you’re not using them, just store them in the freezer.

“These whiskey stones are well-crafted and keep drinks cold without watering down the flavour,” one reviewer wrote.

Epicurean Home Designs whiskey chilling stones (set of 9): $US29.99 $US14.95 [50% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

