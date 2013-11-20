16 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Whiskey

The best gift you can give is something thoughtful, something you know gets to the heart of what your special someone loves.
And, if you’re into having cool friends (or family), it’s very likely you know someone who loves whiskey.
Business Insider collected a bunch of the most original whiskey-lover gifts on the net so you can satisfy the person in your life that swears by the dark nectar, whether it be scotch, bourbon, rye or Irish.
Basically, we’re being thoughtful, so you don’t have to be.
You’re welcome.
Science, man. Here's the Vaportini Liquor Inhaler, which is exactly what it sounds like. 'About 5 minutes after the vessel containing the spirits is placed on the base, it is ready to consume. The recommended amount of spirits is 1 ounce. One inhales through the straw and holds their breathe for a moment and then exhales.' Apparently, it hits your bloodstream immediately. Higher-proof bourbons, in particular, vape well.
'The Godfather by Mario Puzo Secret Safe Flask Book' comes with a stainless steel 6 oz. flask. It has a magnetic closure so your booze won't leak. A great novel for great liquid.
Here's a good stocking-stuffer. This 1 oz. keychain flask will make sure you never leave home without some whiskey. Don't drink and drive.
If you're into this sort of thing, this LED party glass is 'liquid sensitive.' It lights up when you pour a drink, and it's multicolored. You don't have to drink whiskey in it, but you should.
This set of 9 soapstone rocks will keep your whiskey cold -- if that's how you or your guests drink it -- without watering it down. These also work well if you've got a bottle of unchilled white wine you're looking to crack open.
Scented with whiskey and cederwood, 'Portland General Store's Old Fashioned Wet Shave Soap' is a fine addition to any whiskey-drinker's toilettree kit. Because, well, why not?
And while you're at it, get some Dish Whiskey Soap. Sixteen ounces of 'barrel-aged, charcoal-filtered, whiskey-inspired sink soap. Now you'll never not smell like booze.
These hand-blown old fashioned glasses roll around without spilling. Perfect for children, or whiskey. Set of 6.
Perfect for the whiskey lover that lives with other whiskey lovers -- this monogrammed decanter might help clarify what belongs to whom. Comes with one decanter and four glasses.
This awesome cabinet is made out of an old whiskey barrel, in case you want your entire bar to be whiskey themed (you do).
The beauty of this bar is that it's foldable -- and thus mobile -- but it has a classic look. In other words, you can put really nice bottles of whiskey in this thing without embarrassing yourself.
You may have heard the hype behind putting a big round ice cube in your drink as opposed to a few cubes. Some say the shape actually makes your drink taste more pure, keeping the integrity of the liquid for longer. An ideal gift for any whiskey purist.
Another variation on the decanter, this time with a bit of a morbid twist. Comes with two shot glasses.
Perfect for the drinker with whiskey on the brain (get it?!).
The only thing that compares with drinking great whiskey (possibly) is making it. This kit allows the whiskey lover in your life to do just that right at home. They can deviate to rum too if they want.
But who wants that?
