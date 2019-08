Endless varieties and brands of whiskey can be seen on shelves with the rising popularity of the spirit. But do you really understand the difference between rye, bourbon, and scotch? Whiskey expert Tommy Tardie, owner and operator of Fine & Rare and The Flatiron Room, breaks down the differences.

