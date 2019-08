The most expensive whiskey is not always necessarily the best. Whiskey expert Tommy Tardie, owner and operator of Fine & Rare and The Flatiron Room, says “there’s no best whiskey, it’s really just based on your palette.” Here are some of his favourites that you can buy for under $50.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.