The 5 must-have books on whiskey, American cocktails, and moonshine

The people have spoken: Vodka is out. Whiskey is in.

In honour of that transition, we found five great books on the liquor.

Some go through the history of whiskey, others include recipes for American whiskey cocktails, and one even tells you how to make your own moonshine (!).

So whether you want to educate yourself, or are thinking of getting a nice gift for a friend — check them out.

“Whiskey: The Definitive World Guide” by Michael Jackson

If you’re a whiskey newbie, we recommend getting this book. It’s full of essays, pictures, food pairings, and recipes so that you can fake your way to whiskey knowledge.

Hardcover: $US37.14

“American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye: A Guide to the Nation’s Favourite Spirit” by Clay Risen

With this book, you’ll be able to navigate the history and traditions of American whiskeys, not to mention know what to look for when you’re looking to buy.



Hardcover: $US15.32

Another history-of-whiskey book, but this one comes with DIY instructions for making your own whiskey. Score.

Hardcover: $US18.80

Kindle: $US11.99

“Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend” by Al Young

Here’s the story of the one-time most popular and best-selling bourbon in America, Four Roses. It’s a great read, even if you’re not a whiskey fan.

Plus, the drink is having a bit of a resurgence now

Hardcover: $US6.93

“The American Cocktail: 50 Recipes That Celebrate the Craft of Mixing Drinks from Coast to Coast” by the editors of Imbibe Magazine

Sometimes, you want to mix it up and go for a cocktail instead. This book contains 50 great cocktail recipes that will expand your whiskey drinking experience.

Hardcover: $US15.18

Kindle: $US9.99

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.