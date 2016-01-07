Whirlpool's new washer/dryer will let you automatically donate money to charity every time you wash clothes

Whirlpool has hired IBM to help it with a lot of tech over the years. And now Whirlpool will lean on IBM’s artificial intelligence computer Watson to help it build a new generation of smart, internet-connected home appliances.

This includes stuff like a refrigerator that you can can control remotely with an app, an oven that acts like a chef, and a washer/dryer that lets you make a donation to Habit for Humanity every time you run a load of dishes.

Whirlpool is demonstrating all of these appliances at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, and talked about it on stage during IBM CEO Ginni Rometty’s keynote on Wednesday.

For instance, the charitable washing machine is called the “Whirlpool Smart Top Load Washer and Dryer enabled with Connect to Care program.”

That’s a mouthful, but it basically means that the appliances have joined the internet and come complete with an app. One of the options of the app is to make a charitable donation.

Likewise, Whirlpool is connecting IBM Chef Watson with Whirlpool’s Jen-Air oven. Chef Watson is the part of Watson that studied cooking from gourmet chefs and invented a bunch of recipes.

The idea is that Chef Watson can eventually learn your families preferences and suggest new recipes for you to try, like a personal chef.

