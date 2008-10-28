Whirlpool -- 'Best Place To Launch A Career' -- Cuts 5,000 Jobs

Appliance maker Whirlpool says it’s feeling the brunt of the housing and credit crisis, and that it needs to take aggressive steps to cut costs. Chief among them: 5,000 job cuts globally, including the elimination of its facility in Jackston, Tennessee. That Whirlpool, a seller of home-related big-ticket items, would be getting hit like this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, and it expects this environment to continue through at least mid-2009.



However, it’s not all bad news for Whirlpool employees. The announcement proudly states in the (gratuitous) Awards and Accomplishments section that it was named by BusinessWeek as one of the “Best Places To Launch A Career”.

