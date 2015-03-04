Watch the original, short film that later became Oscar-winning 'Whiplash'

“Whiplash,” the story of a young jazz drummer with an aggressive instructor at a cut-throat music conservatory, took home three Oscars last month.

In addition to winning best achievement in sound mixing and achievement in film editing, J.K. Simmons walked away with best performance by an actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of a hot-headed jazz teacher.

But Simmons may have had an unfair advantage, it wasn’t his first time playing the role.

“Whiplash” actually started as an 18-minute short film by Director Damien Chazelle, who also directed the full-length version. The short initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, where it won the jury award for best short film.

In the first film, Johnny Simmons (known for playing Young Neil in 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) originated the role that Miles Teller later earned critical praise for in the full-length feature. J.K. Simmons plays overzealous music teacher, Fletcher, in both films.

J.K. Simmons and Johnny Simmons in the original “Whiplash” short:

Simmons and Miles Teller in the full-length, Oscar-winning “Whiplash.”

Watch the short in its entirety below, and see for yourself why people can’t stop shouting “not my tempo!”:

