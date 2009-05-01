Whiny Tribune Reporters Don't Care What Readers Want To Read

So apparently the Chicago Tribune’s marketing department put together a reader survey to gauge interest in some of the stories the paper’s reporters hadn’t yet published and this made many of those reporters very mad.



They sent an email to management, which said:

“It is a fundamental principle of journalism that we do not give people outside the newspaper the option of deciding whether or not we should publish a story, whether they be advertisers, politicians or just regular readers.”

Naturally, we agree the marketing department shouldn’t have done the survey. They already have all the information they need. Why not just look into the online version’s web logs and see which 20% of reporters are generating 80% of the clicks and then fire the rest?

Photo: my name is katy

