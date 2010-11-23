While You Were Sleeping: North Korea Fires On South Korea (VIDEO)

If you’re just catching up, overnight North Korea and South Korea exchanged fire, killing two and injuring 13.



By all account the attack caught everyone off guard, including the cablers — according to Twitter nearly an hour after the attacks were first reported there were no reports running on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, or CBS. Meanwhile, Twitter was light up with reports for most of the night.

Watch the CNN report below and read more on the attack here.





