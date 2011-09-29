Groupon Quietly Rolled Out A Massive New Product Today

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Last month, Groupon purchased a bunch of domain names tied to the words Groupon Goods.Now we know why.



After running some tests in the UK, Groupon released its first US Groupon Goods email this morning.

Unlike its other email products, Groupon Goods does not feature a deal from another business. It is a direct e-commerce move, much like Amazon’s Woot.

Today’s email featured five discounted products, from TVs to hair dryers, that ranged in price from $40 to $440.

With its 134 million email subscribers, the direct e-commerce move could be huge for Groupon.

For more on Groupon Goods, here’s the FAQ >>

Here’s what the inaugural US Groupon email looks like, below.

