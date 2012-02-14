From Flowers To Jewelry, Here's Where To Find The Best Valentine's Deals

Photo: Flickr/Claire

Valentine’s, a day set aside for love and all things romantic. In today’s economy being romantic can be costly. Yet, even in a bleak economy we do like to spend on Valentine’s presents.In a recent survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $116.21 on greeting cards, flowers, candy and jewelry. These numbers are up 11% from 2010.



Over $3 billion will be spent on jewelry, $1.6 billion on clothing or lingerie, $3.4 billion on dinner out, $1.7 billion on flowers, $1.5 billion on candy and $1 billion on greeting cards. Valentine’s is a popular holiday for gift giving.

If you’re looking a special present for that special someone, great deals can be found online. Not only are these deals good, but you can have even more savings if you join cash back sites like eBates, FatWallet and Groupon where you get a percentage of cash back to you when you purchase qualifying items. Brick-and-mortar stores are also bringing out their best deals for the holiday. Whether it’s jewelry, chocolate or lingerie, they are slashing prices.

Flowers

If flowers are on your list for Valentine’s Day check out FTD. A dozen red roses on their website start at $29. If you’d like to be a little creative with your flowers, consider their “My Everything Valentines Bouquet” that has red roses and white Asiatic lilies for only $19. They also have a potted red mini-rose with a large chocolate kiss and a huggable teddy bear for $19.99. If you prefer, they offer a Strawberry/Chocolate package filled with large strawberries and chocolate sauce for $29.99, and they can usually guarantee same day delivery.

Head over to 1-800-Flowers for some creative Valentine’s gifts on a budget. They have a sweet Valentine’s gift called “Oreo Hearts” featuring love notes written on them for $29.

Candy

For a lovely, yet simple box of chocolates, Wal-Mart has some great deals. A 9.7 oz. box of Lindt Milk Chocolate Truffles for $9.99, an 11.9 oz. box of Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolate for $11.96 or an old-fashioned Whitman’s Sampler available in sugar-free chocolate for $8.96, prices can’t be beat.

Online site Fannie May Chocolates is offering several different sumptuous chocolate delights for less than $10 with a standard $4.99 shipping charge. If you order by February 10, Ghirardelli Chocolate is offering free shipping on its tantalising chocolate confections.

Not quite chocolate, but very sweet is an awesome deal from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Now through February 14, when you buy a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, you’ll get a dozen free Valentine’s cards, and each card is good for a free doughnut. (For more about the candy business, read Wine And Chocolate: A Sweet Deal For Investors.)

Jewelry

Some of the very best deals for Valentine’s Day are on jewelry. Again, Wal-Mart is offering some very beautiful jewelry for significant savings like a 0.25 carat diamond cross over ring in sterling silver for $59, with great savings on nearly everything in their jewelry department.

If you are searching for a special item such as an engagement or anniversary ring, go to Jewelry.com for some fabulous deals. The site is offering a 30% savings on everything Valentine’s, and has daily “door-buster” specials offering savings up to 90%. Currently listed are a sapphire and sterling silver pendant for $19 and a 0.3 carat Swarovski crystal key pendant for $29. Free shipping and a low price guarantee is also offered.

Amazon Deals is offering up to 70% off on selected Valentine’s items – sterling silver hearts for $10, diamond stud earrings for $49, sterling silver charm bracelets for $25 and a sterling silver amethyst butterfly pendant for $16.99.

Kohl’s in store and online has sterling silver rings for $20 and a 10 carat gold heart ring for $168.

Macy’s has a cute “Follow Your Heart” pendant and a digital photo keychain for $10 each.

J.C. Penney, after dropping store prices by 40%, is offering several jewelry items for 40 to 50% off including a pink sapphire pendant for $60 and free shipping to any of its retail stores. If you order online and use promo code 15HEARTS, you will get an extra 15% off.

Kmart is offering 50 to 70% off all jewelry through February 4.

Dinner Out

You’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal than Restaurant.com’s 80% off sale for Valentine’s Day. Use the promo code HEART at the checkout and you’ll get its $25 deal, which is normally $10 for two. There are some exclusions to these deals, but the savings is awesome and the choice of restaurants ranges from chains to local eateries.

Getaways

Expedia.com has several package deals for a Valentine’s getaway including Aloha packages to Hawaii at a 40% savings. You must book the getaway by February 14 to get the savings. Another great deal this time of year is on cruises. Many packages are now offering over 75% savings on select cruises with onboard credit offers.

Sandals Vacations has several travel deals to tropical destinations like the Bahamas with 65% savings. It’s also offering special deals to the military and firefighters, and some destinations come with free golf rounds, catamaran cruises and other freebies. (For more, check out Avoid These Valentine’s Don’ts.)

Other Goodies

If your sweetheart is a book lover, Barnes & Noble has its Nook available for $99 with free shipping. Many eBooks are being offered at $2.99 or less. If they’d prefer print titles, they have a “buy two paperbacks and get the third free” special through February 14.

Sears has quite a number of its Craftsman tools on sale for the handyman or woman in your life. An 83 piece insert bit set is $17.99, a 19.2 volt cordless half inch impact wrench for $152.99 and a screwdriver/multi-cutter combo set for $17.49.

The Bottom Line

With a little imagination and some time spent searching, you can find some great deals this Valentine’s Day. While the online stores look to have some great deals, don’t overlook the brick-and-mortar stores as the holiday gets closer. Be sure to check out the sales flyers the weekend prior to Valentine’s Days for even better deals. You can say “Happy Valentine’s Day” in style without breaking your budget. (For other ideas, read High-Value Valentine’s Gifts For Entrepreneurial Women.)

