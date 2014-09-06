While Uber And Lyft Have At It, Gett Quietly Releases $US10 Flat-Fee Rides In Manhattan

Get Taxi A Gett driver in Manhattan.

Uber and Lyft have been battling it out in New York City, with Uber’s “Operation Slog” targeting Lyft drivers for recruitment and a brutal rivalry snowballing. But a less well-known car service app called Gett has sidestepped the rivalry with its own promotion.

Gett has decided to offer $US10 flat-fare rides throughout Manhattan for the rest of the year. Doesn’t matter how far you’re going or if it’s during rush hour, it’s always going to be $US10.

Uber and Lyft have been offering pretty competitive prices, with Uber losing money on UberX rides and Lyft offering its own pioneer promotion in New York, giving away tons of free rides. But four months of $US10 rides is pretty hard to beat.

“We want to drive users,” Gett’s head of marketing Brooke Moreland told Betabeat. “If they try it and like it, they will keep using it after the discount ends.”

While Uber and Lyft have become household names in the U.S., Gett has yet to really gain the same traction, despite the fact that it’s been a huge hit in other countries like Israel and Russia. So a stunt like this could bring the company much-needed attention.

Disclosure: Gett CMO Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal. Weisenthal does not take part in editorial questions relating to the car hailing industry.

