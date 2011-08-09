While The Market Implodes, The Guys At Dropbox Quietly Line Their Pockets With Cold Hard Cash

Update: A source close to Dropbox says the VentureBeat story is “wrong,” but won’t say how.



Earlier: Internet storage service Dropbox is raising a huge round, everybody is reporting.

The latest news: founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi are keeping a big pile of that money for themselves.

VentureBeat originally reported that Houston and Ferdowsi would be taking “the ‘vast majority’ of the funds raised in a new $200-$300 million round.”

Later, a source told VentureBeat “majority” is the wrong word.

Anywho. Sounds like a lot of money, either way.

It used to be rare for startup founders to take any money off the table until some sort of liquidity event, like and IPO or a sale.

But starting in 2008, that trend really began to change. Since then, the founders behind startups like Twitter, Facebook, Groupon, Foursquare, and Zynga have all sold big chunks of the equity to later stage investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.