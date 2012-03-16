While Lin Was Thanking D'Antoni, Amar'e Was Blaming Teammates For Not Buying Into The Coach's System

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Knicks played great last night in the first game since coach Mike D’Antoni resigned, beating the Trailblazers by 42 points. The win didn’t look good for D’Antoni since there wasn’t any time to change anything except the team’s effort.After the game, Jeremy Lin and Landry fields went out of their way to thank D’Antoni on his way out the door (via @JLin7)…



Glad to get a win! A huge thank you to coach dantoni for everything he did for the team and me!! Truly a class act who will be missed!

(and @landryfields)…

Great win! Want to thank Mike D for all he has done for me. Man gave me a chance to be a Knick! New times ahead.. Great start!

Meanwhile Amar’e Stoudemire seemed less content to just move on (via New York Post). When asked about D’Antoni’s resignation, Amar’e said some on the team weren’t “buying into the system.” Of course, the obvious player that Amar’e is likely referring to is Carmelo Anthony, who many believed clashed with D’Antoni, ultimately leading to his resignation.

