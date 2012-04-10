While Everybody Was Flipping Out About Instagram-Facebook, AOL Closed Up 43% Today

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

There were two billion dollar deals in the tech space today.The one that’s getting most of the attention is Facebook buying photo-sharing app Instagram — with only 13 employees and about 30 million users — for more than $1 billion in cash and stock.



But that deal will only offer direct financial benefits to a few insiders.

For retail investors, there was actually a much more significant $1 billion deal today: Microsoft’s purchase of 800 patents from AOL for $1.06 billion.

AOL’s stock closed up 43% on the deal. It’s now worth more than digital radio provider Pandora again, for the first time since last August.

Talk about unlocking hidden value!

