While China Censors Tiananmen Square Anniversary, Tens Of Thousands Attend Vigil In Hong Kong [PHOTOS]

Today marks the 24th Anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in which between 1000 and 6000 people were killed when the Chinese government cracked down on peaceful protestors in central Beijing.



And as is usually the case every year on June 4 in Hong Kong, tens of thousands of people have (organisers expect more than last year’s record 180,000) turned out for a candle lit vigil in Victoria Park to remember the 1989 protests.

Hong Kongers hold the vigil dear not only as a chance to pay respects to those who died on June 4 1989, but as a way of continuing to support their belief in democracy and freedom of speech, despite continued pressure from the Chinese mainland to step in line.

In Hong Kong, searches for “Big Yellow Ducks” are not blocked.

The turnout is expected to be more than last year's 180,000. It is held annually in Hong Kong's Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Even though Hong Kong is technically under Chinese authority, they still have the ability to speak freely...for now. The people pack into the tennis courts and sports area of the park to listen to speeches and pay respects. In Hong Kong, the population is well aware of what happened in China in 1989. The event is not restricted and the internet in Hong Kong does not work under the same censors as on mainland China.

