Which WWE Superstar Takes Edge's Spot?

There is now a huge gap on the WWE roster and most importantly on the SmackDown brand in the WWE with the recent retirement of World Heavyweight Champion Edge. Sure the WWE and their fans can reminisce & feel sad as we say goodbye to one of the all-time greats in the squared circle but now it gives the WWE the opportunity to elevate someone new to the top of the WWE. Who will receive the keys to the city from Vince McMahon and company as we continue to phase ourselves into yet another era in the WWE?



The top babyface position and the top position on the SmackDown brand are now wide open. While it’s sad to see Edge go, it’s exciting to see who the WWE could elevate under these unfortunate circumstances. With the exception of former WWE & World Heavyweight Champions, let’s take a look at who could lead the blue brand in the WWE.

Christian – This is the obvious choice and appears to be the WWE creative team’s choice for the time being. We will never know where exactly they were planning on taking the whole Edge/Christian/Del Rio storyline and if Christian was to ever be a heel.

