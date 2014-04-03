Which Wireless Carrier Is The Best In The U.S.?

Which carrier is the best in the U.S. for a high speed, LTE connection? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for.

T-Mobile has the fastest connection, but the least LTE coverage area. Verizon has the best coverage area, but is slower than T-Mobile, and it’s generally a little more expensive. AT&T has the second fastest speed, and the second best coverage.

The data on which carrier is best comes from a report OpenSignal, a company that tracks cell phone towers around the world. (Via Quartz.)

OpenSignal averaged data from the last three months to show that T-Mobile has download speeds of 11.5 Mbps, beating AT&T at 9.1, Verizon at 7.8, and Sprint at 4.3. However, Verizon can still claim a victory when it comes to coverage with the average Verizon LTE user spending 83.2% of the time with access to the network.

Chart via Statista:

