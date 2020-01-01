'Which VR headsets work with Steam?': A full guide to virtual reality on the Steam gaming app

- Nearly two dozen VR headsets work with Steam, meaning that you have a wealth of options when diving into the world of virtual reality games.
- VR headsets allow you to play Steam games specifically made for virtual reality, such as “Beat Saber,” as well as older games modded to support it, like “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR.”
- To allow your VR headset to work with Steam, you’ll need to download the SteamVR app.
Thanks to virtual reality, gamers can now experience games in a whole new way. And with dozens of different VR headsets available now, you can customise your VR experience in many ways.
And if you have a powerful enough PC, chances are that you can set up your VR headset to work with Steam, and enjoy all the VR games that are on offer.
Not all VR headsets work with Steam, but some of the most popular brands do.
Here’s a full rundown of which VR headsets work with Steam, and how virtual reality works on Steam in general.
All the VR headsets that work with Steam
When it comes to selecting a VR headset, you have a lot of options. Steam natively supports the most popular VR options, such as the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. It also supports a wealth of more niche options, like Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
And, of course, Steam supports its own first-party headset, the Valve Index.
Currently, there are 22 virtual reality headsets that work with Steam. Of these headsets, the majority are Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
- Valve Index
- Oculus Rift
- Oculus Rift S
- HTC Vive
- HTC Vive Pro
- HTC Vive Cosmos
- Razer OSVR
- Pimax 4K, 5K, 5K Plus, 8K, and 8K Plus
- Dell Visor
- Samsung Odyssey and Odyssey+
- Acer AH101
- HP WMR
- Lenovo Explorer
- HP Reverb
- Varjo VR-1 and VR-2
How to use VR on Steam
Before you can start playing VR games, you’ll need to download the SteamVR app, which lets you play VR games by yourself and with friends.
SteamVR is free to download, although you’ll still need to pay for the VR games you add to it. It’s only available on PC, and you’ll need to have a decently powerful computer to run it.
For information on what you’ll need for VR on your computer,check out SteamVR’s official store page.
You’ll need to download and use the SteamVR app by doing the following:
1. Launch the Steam app.
2. Install the SteamVR app.
3. Connect your VR-compatible headset and wait for SteamVR to appear.
4, After SteamVR is set up, head to the search bar, and search for the game you want to play. You’ll be able to buy and launch the game like you would any other.
