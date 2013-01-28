Your Friends Will Actually Come To Your Super Bowl Party If You Buy One Of These Massive TVs

Photo: Yahoo Shopping
Football’s biggest game of the year is one week away.If you’re planning on hosting an epic Super Bowl party, the first thing you need is a nice TV.
We’ve searched around found seven great deals. All of the sets offer wide-viewing angles and HD resolution helping you to see the big game (and half-time show) in stunning quality.
Note: Prices listed here come from Amazon, Walmart, or the manufacturer. However, individual retailers tend to offer items at different prices, so it’s best to just perform a quick Google search before you pull the trigger, in hopes of finding an even cheaper price.
Vizio 70-inch 1080p Razor LED Smart TV -- If you have space for the enormous 70-inch Vizio, it offers the best value at such a large size. The 70-inch has a 1080p resolution at 120Hz and is perfect if you're planning on having a ton of people over to watch the big game.
Panasonic's 50-inch VIERA is a 1080p Full HD 3D Plasma TV. Above all this set offers an excellent picture with wider viewing angles, in a mid-range price category. Some features include built-in Wi-Fi, a suite of popular apps like Netflix, and up conversion of 2D content to 3D.
Walmart has a great deal on a 37-inch Vizio 1080p LCD TV bundled with a TV mount. The mid-sized Vizio doesn't have all the latest features but still has a full HD resolution and wide viewing angles so you can view it from different parts of a room. This is perfect if you don't have a ton of space and don't want to spend a ton of money.
This 32-inch Samsung set offers high quality in a smaller package. It's perfect for those who don't have a lot of space. The 4000 series is a great pick, it's The Wirecutter's favourite small model. Although this set is only 720p, it takes advantage of LED technology so your picture will still be super crisp and clear.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.