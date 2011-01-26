Which Top Googlers Will New CEO Larry Page Fire First?

When a big public company like Google gets a new CEO, that usually means the old CEO’s top lieutenants aren’t long for the job.



An upper echelon exec who got pushed out of AOL after Tim Armstrong became CEO in 2009 tells us that it’s not personal; it’s just the way of things.

“If you [as a CEO] don’t surround yourself with the people that you trust, and that you know what you’re going to get from them, you don’t know whether you’re going to win or fail,” this fired exec says.

“I’ve worked under other CEOs who either dragged out the process or never attempted to do this and ultimately failed.”

So, now that Google’s got a new CEO – cofounder Larry Page is taking over for Eric Schmidt in April, Google announced last week – who’s about to get canned?

Here are Google’s executive officers under Schmidt:

Sergey Brin, Co-Founder and President, Technology

Nikesh Arora, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer

Shona L. Brown, Senior Vice President, Business Operations

David C. Drummond, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer

Alan Eustace, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Research

Patrick Pichette, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Product Management

So who’s getting a pink slip?

In a shocker, a source familiar with Page’s thinking swears up and down that these people are more likely than not to remain in their jobs under the new regime.

This source’s argument: Unlike at, say, AOL, where Tim Armstrong came in to an office full of Randy Falco troops, Page’s regime isn’t really a new regime.

“[Page] founded the company and has been acting as a key decision maker for the past 12 years. It’s a bit different situation than bringing in someone brand new who would prefer a different team. This IS his team.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.