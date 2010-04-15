Who Has The Dumbest Followers On Twitter?

Photo: Kim Scarborough
Tom Scott, “geek comedian”, recently created a fun tool for judging just how stupid someone’s followers on Twitter are.Stupid Fight lets you enter two Twitter handles, then looks at the followers of each, and passes judgment on which group is stupider. Tom doesn’t reveal exactly how it works, but says it looks for signs of stupidity like excessive punctuation, all-caps, and the dreaded ‘OMG’.
On the validity of the test, Tom says: “Its accuracy given one individual Twitter message, or one individual user, is quite low. On average, however, it’s not a bad test at all.” At least half of that sounds about right.
So, who has the smarter fans in tech:
- Mike Arrington or Pete Cashmore?
- Fred Wilson or Chris Dixon?
- Nick Carlson or Dan Frommer?
The answers to these and more (including a few non-tech bonus matchups):
