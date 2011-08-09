Which Tech Billionaire Is Turning Down Models Left And Right?

We’re not above a good guessing game.
So, let the games begin.
According to Page Six: “Which tech billionaire who rolls up to parties with a slew of leggy models always turns down their advances because he only has eyes for Asian women?”
Last week, we had the Singapore-based Eduardo Saverin partying with “10 leggy models.” Maybe it’s him?
Or someone else? The drama is high!
You have thoughts? Leave ’em in the comments. It’s Monday; let’s have some fun with this.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.