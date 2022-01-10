I tried all 4 of Subway’s breakfast sandwiches, and there’s only one I’d consider ordering again

- I reviewed all of Subway’s breakfast sandwiches, ranking them from worst to best.
- My favorite was the Black Forest-ham, egg, and cheese sandwich, which didn’t taste too salty.
- Note: Prices and item availability may vary based on location.
So I decided to try all of the chain’s breakfast sandwiches and rank them from worst to best based on overall taste and value.
Even though these sandwiches can be customized to your liking, I tried to order them exactly as they appear in the menu photos. Notably, my local Subway only offered egg-white patties instead of the whole-egg alternative.
Keep reading to find out how Subway’s breakfast sandwiches stacked up.
It was certainly no match for the egg, which was a thin, floppy disc with a strong processed aftertaste that dominated the sandwich. The American cheese helped a bit, but it was still hard to overlook the egg patty paired with the meat.
I’m aware this is a pretty cheap meal at less than $5, so I probably should’ve checked my expectations, but that doesn’t change how underwhelming it was.
VERDICT: Due to its lackluster flavor and overly chewy texture, this sandwich left a lot to be desired. I’ll pass on ordering it again.
The bacon and egg layers were quite thin, but that resulted in a less greasy sandwich, which I appreciated. Still, this sandwich was too salty for me.
The addition of produce, like tomatoes, likely would’ve helped a lot, but as is, this sandwich was pretty mediocre.
The bacon was sparse and chewier than I expected, with a flavor that was vaguely smoky and salty. Plus I still wasn’t a fan of Subway’s egg-white patty.
VERDICT: The idea of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on flatbread seemed appealing, but Subway’s overly salty take fell flat for me.
I’d much rather order breakfast from Starbucks or McDonald’s.
The cheese was so pale that I nearly forgot it was there, but this sandwich tasted the cheesiest of them all, which made it pretty decent.
The cheese also did a nice job masking the aftertaste in the egg, which may have been exacerbated in other sandwiches by the salty meats.
Plus the combination of cheese and egg with the neutral flatbread made the saltiness OK. If the eggs had tasted fresh, I might’ve enjoyed this more.
VERDICT: With additional veggies or some avocado, this sandwich has potential. Plus it’s certified Weight Watchers friendly.
Still, I’m not sure I’d order it again. I think $4.99 is a bit steep for what’s essentially a grilled cheese with an egg patty.
That said, this sandwich tasted nearly identical to the bacon one. I even had to double-check the inside to make sure I ordered the correct meal.
But after pulling the meat out and sampling it individually, it became clear the Black Forest ham had a sweet nuance that I found much more palatable. Plus its texture was wonderful — slightly chewy with nice, crispy edges.
The meat was still undeniably salty but was the most tolerable.
Combined with the melted cheese, it formed a nice blend of mildly tangy, slightly sweet, and smoky flavors that was surprisingly tasty. The addition of a sauce, like mustard, would likely improve it, but it was still surprisingly decent as is.
VERDICT: I wasn’t blown away by the Black Forest-ham sandwich, but it was definitely the best of all the options I tried. It’s the only one I could see myself ordering again.