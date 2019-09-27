Rhode Island has the United States' worst roads — here's how other states rank

Aaron Brown

The United States’ infrastructure isn’t in great shape.

Not all states are created equal, though: Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and West Virginia rank the top three worst when it comes to maintenance.

QuoteWizard analysed federal highway data to determine where infrastructure was fairing the worst – and at what cost to taxpayers.

It’s no secret that America’s roads and bridges are crumbling.

In its most recent “infrastructure report card,” the American Society of Civil Engineers graded the United States’ physical infrastructure – everything from tunnels, roads, bridges, electrical grid, and more – as a D+.

In other words, the country’s physical underpinning could barely pass high school.

Of course, with so much of that network’s maintenance spread out over 50 constituent states of the republic, not all areas are created equal. QuoteWizard, an auto insurance tool created by Lending Tree, combed through the Federal Highway Administration’s data to rank the states on three categories: the fraction of roads that were in poor condition, the number of bridges that were deemed “structurally deficient”, and how much the state spends on road repairs.

“Taxpayer funded highway capital delegated for states to maintain roads isn’t enough to cover necessary repairs,” the team behind the analysis said.

“Many states are spending the majority of their highway capital on expansion instead of maintenance of roads. At this rate, it becomes a never ending game of maintenance catch up. On top of taxpayer dollars, it’s estimated that driving on roads in poor condition costs motorists $US120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs. That’s $US533 per driver.”

Here’s where they found the state of repairs to be the worst:

12. Connecticut

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Mystic River highway bridge Connecticut USA, The lifting Bridge which crosses the Mystic River beginning to open for boats to pass.

% of roads in poor condition : 34

: 34 Cost per motorist : $US676

: $US676 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 8

: 8 % of spending on road repairs: 33

11. Wisconsin

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock A Madison, Wisconsin suburb.

% of roads in poor condition : 29

: 29 Cost per motorist : $US736

: $US736 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs: 39

10. New Mexico

Russell Contreras/AP Cars race along a busy section of Interstate 40 in Albuquerque, N.M.

% of roads in poor condition : 31

: 31 Cost per motorist : $US768

: $US768 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs:39

9. Louisiana

% of roads in poor condition : 25

: 25 Cost per motorist : $US624

: $US624 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 14

: 14 % of spending on road repairs: 22

8. Missouri

% of roads in poor condition : 23

: 23 Cost per motorist : $US699

: $US699 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 12

: 12 % of spending on road repairs: 20

7. California

NBCLA via Twitter Thanksgiving traffic in Los Angeles, California

% of roads in poor condition : 45

: 45 Cost per motorist : $US862

: $US862 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 6

: 6 % of spending on road repairs: 35

6. New Jersey

Walter Hickey / BI

% of roads in poor condition : 34

: 34 Cost per motorist : $US703

: $US703 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 8

: 8 % of spending on road repairs: 57

5. Pennsylvania

Alex Potemkin/ iStock / Getty Images Plus

% of roads in poor condition : 30

: 30 Cost per motorist : $US610

: $US610 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 18

: 18 % of spending on road repairs: 22

4. Mississippi

Scott Olson / Getty A levee protects a home surrounded by floodwater from the Yazoo River May 18, 2011 near Vicksburg, Mississippi.

% of roads in poor condition : 30

: 30 Cost per motorist : $US820

: $US820 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 11

: 11 % of spending on road repairs: 4

3. West Virginia

% of roads in poor condition : 31

: 31 Cost per motorist : 723

: 723 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 18

: 18 % of spending on road repairs: 19

2. Oklahoma

Associated Press This aerial image shows the Arkansas River with the Tulsa, Okla., skyline after flooding on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Storms and torrential rains have ravaged the Midwest, from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, in the past few days. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

% of roads in poor condition : 33

: 33 Cost per motorist : $US900

: $US900 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 14

: 14 % of spending on road repairs: 27

1. Rhode Island

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

% of roads in poor condition : 53

: 53 Cost per motorist : $US823

: $US823 % of bridges that are structurally deficient : 23

: 23 % of spending on road repairs: 2

