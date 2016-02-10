Here's how many non-religious people are in each US state

The 2016 presidential election is beginning to heat up. And it turns out the first-primary state also features the least-religious voters in the country.

Gallup recently released a report aggregating their 2015 daily tracking poll data with over 174,000 responses nationwide. The report showed how many people in each state identify as very religious, somewhat religious, and non-religious.

The non-religious population varied widely across states. Mississippi had the lowest proportion of non-religious residents, at just 11%. The highest proportion was in first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, with 55% of Granite State residents identifying as non-religious.

Here’s the percentage of each state’s population that identifies as non-religious. For more detail, check out the Gallup post here.

