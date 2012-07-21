These Cities Love Ice Cream The Most [GRAPHIC]

It’s the thick of summer, and what better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone?



Bundle figured out which cities and states consume the most ice cream and frozen yogurt, looking at credit card transactions at vendors of the sweet treats and ranking the total number of transactions on a per capita basis.

The company found that Washington DC is the most ice cream-crazy city in the U.S., buying 85 per cent more ice cream than the average American.

Check out its full findings, below:

Photo: Bundle

