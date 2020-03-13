The sports world is coming to a grinding halt because of coronavirus, and now the NBA, MLB, and NHL are cancelling their seasons. Here's the full list.

Meredith Cash
Associated PressThe Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday night.
  • As more people and professional athletes test positive for coronavirus, sports leagues across the world are choosing to suspend or cancel their seasons.
  • The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely as two Utah Jazz players have been diagnosed with the virus.
  • The NHL, MLB, ATP, MLS, La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, and Europa League have followed suit for the forseeable future.
  • The WNBA will “continue to plan” for its upcoming season with consideration of the outbreak, while the NFL announced it has no plans to push its season back.
  • USMNT and USWNT games have been cancelled for March and April.
  • With the NCAA tournament on the horizon, all six major college basketball conferences have cancelled their postseason tournaments.
  • Check out the full list of coronavirus updates from sports leagues and events across the globe here.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely Wednesday night after Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus.

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL followed suit on Thursday, immediately pausing its 2019-2020 season with a goal to “resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.”

Associated Press

Source: NHL Twitter

The MLB has ceased its operations and will delay opening day by at least two weeks.

Associated Press

Source: Jeff Passan/Twitter and MLB/Twitter

With the NCAA tournament on the horizon, all six major college basketball conferences — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, SEC, and Pac-12 — have cancelled their postseason tournaments.

Associated Press

And Duke and Kansas have both suspended all athletics.

Associated Press

Source: Brent Axe/KU Athletics/Twitter

The WNBA has not cancelled any of its events, but the league announced Thursday that it will “continue to plan” while considering the outbreak.

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Source: WNBA/Twitter

The MLS season is suspended as well.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Source: Grant Wahl/Twitter

La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, and Europa League have also suspended their seasons.

Antonio Calanni/AP

The USWNT and USMNT games for March and April are cancelled, while the NWSL has yet to announce any updates.

Getty Images/Molly DarlingtonUSWNT captain Megan Rapinoe.

Source: US Soccer/Twitter

The ATP has cancelled men’s tennis events for the next six weeks.

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Source: ATP/Twitter

As of now, the NFL has no plans to delay its upcoming season.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Source: Adam Schefter/Twitter

