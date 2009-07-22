Which Special Interests, Obama?

This morning we wrote:



What’s most amazing about the imminent failure of healthcare reform is that advocates of it can’t even blame private industry.

Normally, when some major regulatory overhaul fails, it’s common to blame entrenched “special interests” and their much-vaunted lobbying clout in Washington, DC. But there’s no way to credibly make that case here.

Then a few hours later, President Obama appeared in the Rose Garden for a quick speech on healthcare, and blasted the special interests trying to kill the deal (We’re waiting to find a copy of the text and will post once it’s up. C’mon Whitehouse.gov, let’s speed up the transparency thing).

Now Obama’s a politician, so naturally he has to knock down something if the bill fails, and it doesn’t make much political sense to blame week-kneed Democrats.

But really, which special interests is he referring to? The AMA, Wal-Mart, lawyers, drug companies… all have endorsed the the contours of current reform proposals. Even the insurance companies will accept a change, if there’s a mandate that everyone be covered. This is a strawman and it doesn’t fly. So when the plan dies, and the defeated make this argument over and over again, make sure they specify which special interests they’re referring to.

