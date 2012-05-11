Stop Wasting Time: These Are The Social Networks You Should Really Be Using

Facebook, Twitter, Google+…the list goes on.
If you only want to commit to one, how do you determine which one best meets your needs?
We put together this guide to help you find your best home on the internet.
You belong on Twitter.
The 140-character limit is perfect for brevity and keeping up with multiple people simultaneously.
You belong on Google+.
A majority of tech figures are incredibly active on the site and post numerous updates each day. Start with Robert Scoble and go from there. He has some great circle recommendations for you to follow.
You want Facebook.
It makes it easy to follow substantive updates from a number of people. And as the largest social network out there, odds are good that the person you want to follow is a member.
You want Path.
It limits your social circle to 150 people, ensuring that you keep your friends list carefully groomed. This means the updates you see are only from the people you care most about.
You want Twitter or Google+.
Both of these are excellent places where people will post links to news stories and interesting goings-on.
You belong on Facebook or Google+.
They both have worthwhile tools for sharing lots of photos in an album format. In fact, photo-sharing is Facebook's most popular feature.
Instagram in the only game in town for sharing individual photos. You get a stream of artsy photos from your friends too. Plus you can still post your images to Twitter, Facebook, etc. if you want.
We suspect Path will take off quickly as people get tired of casual friends bogging down their Facebook experience. As previously mentioned, Path is reserved for your closest friends, so you'll be more interested in each post.
The Facebook mobile app is still a royal disaster.
Go with Twitter or Path. Both are designed for an awesome mobile experience.
Socialcam and Viddy aim to be Instagram for video, letting you share quick movies of whatever you like.
