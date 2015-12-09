Netflix and YouTube are America's biggest bandwidth hogs

On Monday, broadband services company Sandvine released data showing how video streaming utterly dominates the internet. During peak hours in North America, 70% of all bandwidth going from providers to consumers (that’s “downstream” bandwidth) was taken up by video.

Netflix is the biggest bandwidth hog of the bunch, making up more than 37% of all downstream traffic during peak hours. Google’s YouTube is a distant second, with about 18%. All non-video web services combined (HTTP) take up only 6% of all downstream bandwidth.

