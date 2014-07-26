See How Inconsistent Sizes Are At 10 Different Retailers

American clothing sizes are notoriously inconsistent.

Graphic artist Jenna Josepher illustrated the size discrepancies for size 8 women’s pants at major retailers.

The graphic, first published by Racked, reveals that Uniqlo and Old Navy’s sizes tend to run big.

Meanwhile, Forever 21 and H&M run small.

“Whatever the reason, many brands have resorted to labelling larger waist/hip measurements as smaller sizes, hence the sizing confusion,” Racked writes.

