Here are all the House Republicans who voted against the healthcare bill

House Republicans narrowly passed the American Health Care Act in a contentious vote on Thursday afternoon.

The legislation passed 217-213, with 20 Republicans and all Democrats voting against it. The bill begins the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare, though it faces a tough battle in the Senate.

Last-minute negotiations between moderate congressional Republicans and the hardline House Freedom Caucus pushed the bill over the top, though not every Republican was on board.

Here are all the Republicans who voted against along with each district’s partisan voting index (a measure calculated by averaging the Democratic or Republican Party’s share in the past two elections, compared to the country as a whole):

Michael R. Turner (Ohio, 10th district) R+4

David Joyce (Ohio, 14th district) R+5

Andy Biggs (Arizona, 5th district) R+15

Mike Coffman (Colorado, 6th district) D+2

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Florida, 27th district) D+5

Thomas Massie (Kentucky, 4th district) R+18

Walter B. Jones (North Carolina, 3rd district) R+12

Frank A. LoBiondo (New Jersey, 2nd district) R+1

Christopher H. Smith (New Jersey, 4th district) R+8

Leonard Lance (New Jersey, 7th district) R+3

Dan Donovan (New York, 11th district) R+3

John Katko (New York, 24th district) D+3

Ryan Costello (Pennsylvania, 6th district) R+2

Patrick Meehan (Pennsylvania, 7th district) R+1

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania, 8th district) R+2

Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania, 15th district) R+4

Will Hurd (Texas, 23rd district) R+1

Barbara Comstock (Virginia, 10th district) D+1

Jaime Hererra Beutler (Washington, 3rd district) R+4

Dave Reichert (Washington, 8th district) Even

