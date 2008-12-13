Which Pols Got Madoff Cash?

Not surprisingly, Bernie Madoff made a fair number of political donations, mainly to Democratic politicians, according to public records. In this latest election cycle Madoff gave $25,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, $2300 to Jeff Merkley (the incoming Senator in Oregon) and also $5,000 to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association PAC. He’s not 100% Dem with his donations, though the main object of his affection has been Frank Lautenberg, the stalwart NJ Senator.



