Science can finally tell us which photo filter we should choose

If you’ve been spending too much time choosing the right photo filter for your brunch, these precious minutes have not been wasted.

Science has spoken, and not only do filters give your photos a cool and unique look, but they also make your photo more engaging, according to a new study from Yahoo.

Researchers from Yahoo Labs and Georgia Institute of Technology analysed 7.6 million mobile uploaded photos from Flickr and found that filtered photos are 21 per cent more likely to be viewed than images without a filter.

They are also 45 per cent more likely to be commented on, for that extra punch of gratification.

Plus, the study offers some helpful advice on which filters to choose if you want to get some extra attention on your photos.

Filters that are cooler and darker tend to be less-engaging, so opt for ones that introduce colours like yellows and reds (like the middle photo above).

“Specifically, we find that filters that impose warm colour temperature, boost contract and increase exposure, are more likely to be noticed,” said the report.

So, Instagram addicts, maybe opt for “Rise” over “Sutro.” For Flickr users, maybe “Lighthouse” over “Pacific”. That’s our at least somewhat-scientific recommendation.

NOW WATCH: How To Take Beautiful Photos Of Your Food For Instagram



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.