Which Phone Do Small Businesses Love: iPhone, BlackBerry, Android Or Windows?

Businesses are using mobile technology to access information on the road more and more. You know this. But as you consider how to mobilize your own services – whether its creating a mobile website or a mobile app, it’s also important to know what devices your customers are using.
Intermedia surveyed 300,000 of their small business customers and found that most of them, nearly 50% like the iPhone with BlackBerry and Android coming behind at 25% and 13% respectively.
Which device you use is not nearly as important, as long as it meets your needs:
- When you talk is the communication clear?
- Can you access all or most of the apps you want?
- Is the data speed as fast as you need?
- Are the rates competitive?
