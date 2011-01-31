Which Phone Do Small Businesses Love: iPhone, BlackBerry, Android Or Windows?

Businesses are using mobile technology to access information on the road more and more. You know this. But as you consider how to mobilize your own services – whether its creating a mobile website or a mobile app, it’s also important to know what devices your customers are using.



Intermedia surveyed 300,000 of their small business customers and found that most of them, nearly 50% like the iPhone with BlackBerry and Android coming behind at 25% and 13% respectively.

Which device you use is not nearly as important, as long as it meets your needs:

When you talk is the communication clear?

Can you access all or most of the apps you want?

Is the data speed as fast as you need?

Are the rates competitive?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.