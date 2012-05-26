These Types Of People End Up More Successful Than Everyone Else





Self-discipline is a better predictor of success than IQ.

Happiness translates into success and happier people are more successful. Just don’t be too happy.

Gay men have 12 per cent lower personal incomes and lesbians have 15 per cent higher personal incomes than heterosexual men and women.

Nice guys make less money, rude people have higher credit scores and being ethical can hurt your income.

Taller people make more money and it’s because they’re smarter. Thin women make more money. Weight has a positive effect on men’s salary until they’re obese.

Beautiful people are more successful and it’s largely because they’re more confident. Beautiful people are likely to be happier, earn more money, get a bank loan with a lower interest rate and marry a good-looking and highly educated spouse. Hot college professors make more and your house will sell for more money if your real estate agent is attractive.

What if you’re not so beautiful? Well groomed people earn more too.

Married men make more than single men. This is even true for professional baseball players. It isn’t true for gay men, however.

Drinkers make more money. Smokers don’t.

The best prostitutes make less money than average ones. Sexist men bring home bigger checks.

People with easy to pronounce names and wives who don’t take their husband’s name have higher incomes.

Self-esteem, personality and the season of your birth are all relevant factors as well.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Permalink

Follow @bakadesuyo

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.