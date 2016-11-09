It looks like the House will stay Republican

Republicans will maintain control of the House of Representatives, NBC News projected.

Republicans had feared that they would lose control of Congress with Donald Trump leading their ticket. Trump was a controversial and unconventional candidate throughout the primaries and general election and shocked establishment Republicans when he won the party’s nomination.

Establishment Republicans had worried that Trump could hurt down-ballot candidates in the House and Senate, and House Republicans were forced to choose between distancing themselves from Trump and embracing the party’s nominee in an effort not to burn bridges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan denounced Trump’s controversial statements several times throughout the election cycle, but continued to support him as the Republican nominee.

On Sunday, Ryan again encouraged Republicans to vote for Trump.

“Let’s bring the Clinton era to an end by voting for Donald Trump on Tuesday,” he said a in a statement.

