Which Parts Of A Search Results Page Do Users Most Look At?

User Centric recently conducted a study tracking what parts of a Google and Bing search results page does a user look at.



For both Bing and Google, people looked at 100 per cent of the organic (a.k.a. not sponsored) search results, about 90 per cent looked at the ads at the top of the page, while only 20 to 30 per cent looked at the ads on the right side of the search results page.

This study involved 24 “experienced” search engine users between the ages of 18 and 54. Each person was asked to conduct four searches on Google and four searches on Bing.

BONUS*: Advertisements on Google are placed based on how much the advertiser is willing to pay per click, and how often the ad gets clicked on. So a tip to people who advertise on Google. Always start off your Adwords campaigns by paying a high amount. If you start off by paying a low amount, your ads will appear on the right side of the page, not the top. Once your ad is placed on the right side of the page, even fewer people will see your ad.

This post originally appeared on weVICTORY’s wiki search engine.

