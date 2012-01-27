Twitter, Google+, Foursquare, Facebook, Path…ARE ANY OF THEM WORTH YOUR TIME?

Google+ is Google's social network that came out in 2011.

Size: 90 million

Who Should Use It: You should use Google+ if you hate Facebook, or if you want to have constructive conversations with random people you don't know in person.

Benefits: It's not Facebook. There are no ads (yet). Heated intellectual discussions get started on Google+, unlike almost any other social network. Circles (groups of friends to share specific content with) beats the crap out of Facebook 'Lists.' Video hangouts with multiple friends are pretty cool.

Negatives: How much Google is pushing its own products inside Google+, and Google+ inside its other products (like Google Search). Creating Circles is tiring. Ugly and already-antiquated user interface.