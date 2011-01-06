Which Name Is Worse? Xoom Or iPad [POLL]

Motorola is officially going with “Xoom” for its Android tablet. That’s the worst name we’ve heard since … Apple called the iPad the iPad.



At least we can pronounce iPad. “Xoom” we’re not sure — is it Zoom, or EX- OOOM? Obviously there’s not too much in a name since the iPad has done well. And Xoom isn’t bland. It sticks out.

Regardless, they’re both sorta goofy names. So, which name do you think is worse? Answer in the poll below.

And don’t miss our gallery of the Xoom »

