Multi-Platinum Artist Wyclef Considering A Run For President Of Haiti

Photo: newshopper.sulekha.com

That would be Wyclef Jean, according to CNN. Though Jean told CNN, “that talk of a campaign is a bit premature as [I’m] still mulling it over,” the 37-year-old multi-platinum recording artist and producer looks like he’s seriously considering a bid for president.



“I can’t sing forever,” Jean said.

Born in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Jean moved with his family to Brooklyn and later New Jersey, and has been an outspoken supporter of Haiti through his Yele Haiti Foundation, and speedy aid to victims of the January 2010 earthquake.

A statement released by his foundation made clear that, “Wyclef’s commitment to his homeland and its youth is boundless, and he will remain its greatest supporter regardless of whether he is part of the government moving forward.”

The singer indicated that he has filled out all the paperwork that would be necessary for him to move forward with his candidacy.

(Jean’s uncle is Raymond Alcide Joseph, the Haitian ambassador to the United States since 2005.)

